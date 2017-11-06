Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat, condemns killing of its Consulate employee in Jalalabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday severely condemned the killing of its diplomatic staff in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city and demanded increased security for its diplomats, sources reported.
Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted that Afghan
charge d’affaires was summoned by the foreign secretary to protest the gruesome murder of Pakistani diplomatic official in Jalalabad and Pakistan has demanded increased security for its diplomatic staff stationed in the neighbouring country.
Unidentified gunmen shot dead a senior Pakistani official at the country’s consulate in Afghanistan’s eastern Jalalabad city, Pakistan embassy in Kabul said. The official, Rana Nayyar Iqbal had been working as an assistant at Pakistan Consulate in Jalalabad.
The gunmen fled after the incident. No group claimed responsibility.-Agencies

