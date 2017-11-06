Only honest persons will join his party’s leadership: Imran Khan
Khan called Nawaz and Zardari as selfish persons
Says system of tyranny can never prevail in the country
Challenges Election Reforms Act 2017 in Supreme Court
Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing a large public gathering in Attock on Monday. – Online
ATTOCK, November 6: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that only honest people will join his party’s leadership.
Addressing a public meeting in Attock, Khan said that a man is loved if he serves the people. He added that there is no place for a self-centred person in PTI. He called former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari selfish persons.
The PTI chairman went on to say that Zardari used to sell cinema tickets in black. “The people have understood the difference between corruption and poverty,” he said. He claimed that Khawaja Asif had told Sharif that people will forget everything. He said that people votes according to a party’s manifesto.
Khan said that China is the world’s fastest progressing country. He went on to say that the country arrested 325 ministers in cases of corruption in three years. “Ahsan Iqbal says that corruption is not an issue,” Khan said.
He said that laws were made to protect the family of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari. “The Sharif family used to get verdicts in their favour by threatening the judiciary,” he said.
The PTI Chairman said that he will prove that Pakistan can progress at a rapid rate if he gets the opportunity.
He added that the military officials working in the joint investigation team, probing the allegations against Sharif family in Panama Papers Case, also worked on merit. “They don’t like the military which is standing with the country and its democratic system,” Khan said.
He added that people come into politics for their interests and their actions are always remembered.
Khan said that they have to make Pakistan stand on its feet. He added, “We will never bow down in front of anyone for loans and debts”. “Those who are giving you loans are taking away your freedom,” Khan said. He added that Pakistan can get cheaper gas from Iran as compared to Qatar.
The Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief said that the system of tyranny can never prevail.
Earlier PTI Chairman Imran Khan challenged the Election Reforms Act 2017 in the Supreme Court.
In the petition filed under Article 184/3 of the Constitution, Khan maintained that the amendments in Act are in violation of the Constitution as a disqualified legislator cannot become a party chief.
By passing an amendment to the law, which generally pertains to the holding of polls in the country, the ruling party had allowed disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif to regain leadership of the party.
The PTI leader also stated that the Act is against Political Parties Order 2002, and in direct conflict with Article 204 and 175 of the Constitution.
The petition said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had to leave his designation of party leader after the Panama case verdict of July 28 disqualified him from Parliament.-Agencies
