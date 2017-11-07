Civilian Deaths in Afghanistan

On Nov 02, at least 30 Afghan civilians, including women and children, were killed in a NATO airstrike in the volatile northern province of Kunduz. The strike occurred after a firefight killed two US soldiers and three Afghan Special Forces during an anti-Taliban operation in Kunduz. It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related, but the killings highlight growing insecurity after the Taliban last month overran Kunduz city for the second time in a year. Unfortunately, the dead included infants aged as young as three months and other children. Meanwhile, protests erupted in Kunduz after the airstrike, with dozens of relatives of those killed in the airstrike rallying outside the governor’s office, carrying the bodies of victims. “I am heartbroken. I have lost seven members of my family. I want to know, why these innocent children were killed? Were they Taliban?” said Taza Gul, a 55-year-old labourer. “No, they were innocent children.”
It is worth mentioning that the armed conflict in Afghanistan has intensified, with daily fighting between the Taliban and other anti-government insurgents against Afghan government forces and its international military supporters. The US, which operates in Afghanistan through its counter-insurgency forces in Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) and as part of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), has increasingly relied on airpower in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations. The combination of light ground forces and overwhelming airpower has become the dominant doctrine of war for the US in Afghanistan. The result has been large numbers of civilian casualties, controversy over the continued use of airpower in Afghanistan, and intense criticism of US and NATO forces by Afghan political leaders and the general public.
In this context, according to UN figure released in July, 2017, the number of civilian deaths in the Afghan war has reached a record high, continuing an almost unbroken trend of nearly a decade of rising casualties. The number of deaths of women and children grew especially fast, primarily due to the Taliban’s use of homemade bombs, which caused 40% of civilian casualties in the first six months of 2017. Child casualties increased by 9% to 436, compared with the same period last year, and 1,141 children were wounded. Female deaths rose by 23%, with 174 women killed and 462 injured. US and Afghan airstrikes also contributed to the surge in civilian victims, with a 43% increase in casualties from the air, the figures showed. Tadamichi Yamamoto, the head of the UN’s Afghanistan mission, said: “The human cost of this ugly war in Afghanistan – loss of life, destruction and immense suffering – is far too high. “The continued use of indiscriminate, disproportionate and illegal improvised explosive devices [IEDs] is particularly appalling and must immediately stop.”
Although US combat operations against the Taliban largely ended in 2014, Special Forces units have been repeatedly engaged in fighting while providing assistance to Afghan troops. Thousands of US soldiers remain in Afghanistan as part of the NATO led Resolute Support training and assistance mission and a separate counterterrorism mission. Afghan forces have suffered thousands of casualties, with more than 5,500 killed in the first eight months of 2016. Last October, a US air strike hit a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) hospital in Kunduz, killing at least 42 people, including 24 patients, 14 staff and four caretakers. At least 37 others were wounded in the raid, which destroyed the MSF hospital building and prompted widespread condemnation from human rights groups. Ironically, the US military said the air strike was a “mistake” and apologised, but insisted the attack was not a war crime .
Moreover, the harm caused by airstrikes is not limited to the immediate civilian casualties. Airstrikes have caused significant destruction of civilian property, and have also forced civilians to flee and vacate villages, adding to the internally displaced population of Afghanistan. In every case investigated by ‘Human Rights Watch’ where airstrikes hit villages, many civilians left the village because of damage to their homes but also because of fear of further strikes. People from neighboring villages also sometimes fled in fear of future strikes on their villages. They have also had significant political impact, outraging public opinion in Afghanistan and undermining public confidence in both the Afghan government and its international backers.
Nearly 2,000 civilians killed or wounded and more than 80,000 people displaced in 2016 as the Afghan conflict continues to affect lives in record numbers. In these circumstances, any move toward reconciliation is unlikely to see because an increased civilian death toll drives more Afghans away from supporting an international military presence in Afghanistan, operation commanders may have to start considering the rising price of their anti-insurgent successes.
Civilian Deaths in Afghanistan
On Nov 02, at least 30 Afghan civilians, including women and children, were killed in a NATO airstrike in the volatile northern province of Kunduz. The strike occurred after a firefight killed two US soldiers and three Afghan Special Forces during an anti-Taliban operation in Kunduz. It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related, but the killings highlight growing insecurity after the Taliban last month overran Kunduz city for the second time in a year. Unfortunately, the dead included infants aged as young as three months and other children. Meanwhile, protests erupted in Kunduz after the airstrike, with dozens of relatives of those killed in the airstrike rallying outside the governor’s office, carrying the bodies of victims. “I am heartbroken. I have lost seven members of my family. I want to know, why these innocent children were killed? Were they Taliban?” said Taza Gul, a 55-year-old labourer. “No, they were innocent children.”
It is worth mentioning that the armed conflict in Afghanistan has intensified, with daily fighting between the Taliban and other anti-government insurgents against Afghan government forces and its international military supporters. The US, which operates in Afghanistan through its counter-insurgency forces in Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) and as part of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), has increasingly relied on airpower in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations. The combination of light ground forces and overwhelming airpower has become the dominant doctrine of war for the US in Afghanistan. The result has been large numbers of civilian casualties, controversy over the continued use of airpower in Afghanistan, and intense criticism of US and NATO forces by Afghan political leaders and the general public.
In this context, according to UN figure released in July, 2017, the number of civilian deaths in the Afghan war has reached a record high, continuing an almost unbroken trend of nearly a decade of rising casualties. The number of deaths of women and children grew especially fast, primarily due to the Taliban’s use of homemade bombs, which caused 40% of civilian casualties in the first six months of 2017. Child casualties increased by 9% to 436, compared with the same period last year, and 1,141 children were wounded. Female deaths rose by 23%, with 174 women killed and 462 injured. US and Afghan airstrikes also contributed to the surge in civilian victims, with a 43% increase in casualties from the air, the figures showed. Tadamichi Yamamoto, the head of the UN’s Afghanistan mission, said: “The human cost of this ugly war in Afghanistan – loss of life, destruction and immense suffering – is far too high. “The continued use of indiscriminate, disproportionate and illegal improvised explosive devices [IEDs] is particularly appalling and must immediately stop.”
Although US combat operations against the Taliban largely ended in 2014, Special Forces units have been repeatedly engaged in fighting while providing assistance to Afghan troops. Thousands of US soldiers remain in Afghanistan as part of the NATO led Resolute Support training and assistance mission and a separate counterterrorism mission. Afghan forces have suffered thousands of casualties, with more than 5,500 killed in the first eight months of 2016. Last October, a US air strike hit a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) hospital in Kunduz, killing at least 42 people, including 24 patients, 14 staff and four caretakers. At least 37 others were wounded in the raid, which destroyed the MSF hospital building and prompted widespread condemnation from human rights groups. Ironically, the US military said the air strike was a “mistake” and apologised, but insisted the attack was not a war crime .
Moreover, the harm caused by airstrikes is not limited to the immediate civilian casualties. Airstrikes have caused significant destruction of civilian property, and have also forced civilians to flee and vacate villages, adding to the internally displaced population of Afghanistan. In every case investigated by ‘Human Rights Watch’ where airstrikes hit villages, many civilians left the village because of damage to their homes but also because of fear of further strikes. People from neighboring villages also sometimes fled in fear of future strikes on their villages. They have also had significant political impact, outraging public opinion in Afghanistan and undermining public confidence in both the Afghan government and its international backers.
Nearly 2,000 civilians killed or wounded and more than 80,000 people displaced in 2016 as the Afghan conflict continues to affect lives in record numbers. In these circumstances, any move toward reconciliation is unlikely to see because an increased civilian death toll drives more Afghans away from supporting an international military presence in Afghanistan, operation commanders may have to start considering the rising price of their anti-insurgent successes.