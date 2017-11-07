The PM has reportedly asked the Interior ministry to make the system of issuing arms licences easier.It is not understandable as to what did he mean by it?Why should it be made easier?There are many who believe that, on the contrary , the PM should have asked the interior ministry to make it difficult for every Tom, Dick and Harry to come into possession of heavy weapons as the lax manner in which arms licences are being issued has added to the woes of the law and order enforcing agencies.The fact of the matter is that this matter has been dealt with in a very cavaliar manner by the successive governments hitherto with the result that that our society is flooded with weapons, mostly of the prohibitive bore which should have been the preserve of only the armed forces, police and the para military forces. In the past many times so- called campaigns for de- weaponising society were undertaken but left in the mid way due to political expediency. Time has come when after making necessary legislation the people are asked to deposit all weapons of prohibitive bore which they are in possession of, with their nearest police stations and get a receipt from the SHO within one month failing which if such weaponry was found on the person of any one, he would land in jail and given ten years RI.The government should pay to the persons who deposit their weapons in the police station, money equalivent to market price of the weapons deposited by them , and the weaponry so deposited should be distributed to the law and order enforcing agencies which it truly belongs to.
De- weaponising country
