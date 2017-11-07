Law and justice embarrassed, says Maryam after SC verdict
ISLAMABAD, November 7: Daughter of former prime minister and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said, after the announcement of the SC verdict rejecting Sharif family petitions, that the law and justice are embarrassed.
She added in the tweet that the victim,
Continued from front page
in this case, is not her father, Nawaz Sharif, but justice itself.
She also referred to it as a “travesty of justice”, as she claimed that the asset mentioned is the salary to be received from the son.
The former premier’s daughter also claimed that the decision could only be under “immense pressure otherwise such travesty of justice unimaginabale”.
Referring to the inclusion of her name, she alleged she was being avenged as she spoke up against injustice.
Maryam said it was vendetta as before her name was not included in the verdict issued earlier.
The former first daughter further added that this was the sixth decision in the same case and added that the decision was given on the same day when those who lost politically to Nawaz Sharif were asked to file a petition which could not be heard in the court.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan issued a detailed verdict rejecting review petitions filed by the Sharif family in the Panama Papers case on Tuesday. No error has been identified in the Panama case, which could be reviewed and the accountability court is free to make a decision on the basis of nature of evidence, the verdict read. The trial court has the authority to reject weak evidence.
“The facts about disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister were uncontroversial,” the apex court observed in its verdict, maintaining that it could not be said the decision surprised Nawaz Sharif. The 23-page verdict stated that observation given in the Panama case verdict are of temporary nature.
“The accountability court is free to review evidence in accordance with the law,” it read.On September 15, the apex court had issued a short-order rejecting the review petitions of the Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar against the July 28 judgement in the Panama Papers case.-Agencies
