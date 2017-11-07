India’s RAW using Afghan soil for terrorist activities in Pakistan: FO
ISLAMABAD, November 7: Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said on Tuesday that there are no safe havens of terrorist groups in Pakistan and the country has cleansed its soil of terrorists, reported Radio Pakistan.
While briefing a meeting of Senate’s Committee on Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, the foreign secretary said terrorist sanctuaries are in Afghanistan where over 45% area of the country is without any governance.
“The United States has been apprised of the fact that Indian intelligence agency RAW [Research and Analysis Wing] is using Afghan soil for terrorist activities in Pakistan,” she added.
Janjua also said the country is taking effective measures for border management with Afghanistan.
While speaking on the Kashmir issue, she said Indian hegemony in the region is unacceptable and that the US is ready to mediate between Islamabad and New Delhi.
Referring to the army chief General Continued on page 7
Continued from front page Qamar Javed Bajwa’s recent visit to Afghanistan, Janjua called it a “significant visit”, saying the meetings with Afghan civilian leadership were positive.
About the last week’s anti-Pakistan slogans in London cabs, Janjua briefed the Senate committee that the posters were removed after Islamabad’s protest.-Agencies
