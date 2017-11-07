Pakistan and Iran pledge to work together to eradicate terrorism
COAS meets Iranian Defence Minister
Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa shaking hand with Iranian Defence Minister Brig Gen Amir Hatami in Tehran on Tuesday.
TEHRAN, November 7: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and visited Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) HQ where he interacted with their senior leadership during second day of the visit.
Iranian Defence Minister thanked COAS for his visit, acknowledged achievements of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and expressed his country’s willingness to enhance defence cooperation.
He said that our policy is to develop relations with our neighbors and Pakistan has a special place in Iranian foreign policy.
COAS highlighted that with improved special measures by Pakistan on Pak-Afghan border, terrorists are likely to exploit Pak-Iran friendly border and both countries need to put in efforts to deny its use by them.
Both sides agreed to ensure that their soil is not used by any third party against any of the two countries.
In this regard steps including establishment of hotline communication between the field commanders along Pak-Iran border, fencing by Iran on their side of the border, coordinated border patrolling, intelligence sharing and more frequent interactions were agreed to.-DNA
