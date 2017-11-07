Nawaz now has a definite answer to why he was disqualified: Imran Khan
Chairman PTI, Imran Khan during a meeting with senior leadership at his residencein Bani Gala in Islamabad on Tuesday.
ISLAMABAD, November 7: Responding to the Supreme Court’s detailed judgement on the dismissal of Sharif family’s review petitions in the Panama Papers case, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan remarked that Nawaz Sharif now has a definitive answer to his constant cry of why was he disqualified.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Imran said: “In this SC detailed judgement, Nawaz now has a definitive answer to his constant cry of “mujhe kyun nikala.”
Imran further wrote: “SC detailed judgement on NS Review petition’s rejection has clearly stated Nawaz tried to fool parliament, the court & the people.”
He added, “But the judgement states you can’t fool all the people all the time. Maryam’s beneficial ownership of Mayfair flats clearly established now”.
Commenting on Maryam’s ownership, he remarked that: “Since Maryam did not have resources to purchase flats in 1993 it is evident NS bought these flats with money stolen & laundered from Pak.”
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a detailed verdict rejecting review petitions filed by the Sharif family in the Panama Papers case on Tuesday.
On September 15, the apex court had issued a short-order rejecting the review petitions of the Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar against the July 28 judgement in the Panama Papers case.
In its detailed verdict issued Tuesday, the apex court observed that no error has been identified in the Panama case, which could be reviewed and the accountability court is free to make a decision on the basis of nature of evidence, the verdict read. The trial court has the authority to reject the weak evidence.
“The facts about the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister were uncontroversial,” the apex court observed in its verdict, maintaining that it could not be said the decision surprised Nawaz Sharif.-Agencies
