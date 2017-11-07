Nawaz tried to fool people in and outside of Parliament: SC detailed judgment
Disqualified PM even tried to fool the court
Maryam Nawaz appears to be the beneficial owner of London’s Avenfield flats
ISLAMABAD, November 7: Former Prime minister Nawaz Sharif tried to fool masses in and outside of parliament, said the top court in its detailed verdict in the Panama Papers case on Tuesday.
“He [Nawaz] even tried to fool the court without realising that you can fool all the people for some time but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time,” said the 23-page verdict of the Supreme Court on the review petition filed earlier by the deposed premier.
According to sources, the court also ruled that prima facie, Maryam Nawaz, daughter of deposed premier Nawaz Sharif, appears to be the beneficial owner of London’s Avenfield flats.
It also said the evidence relating to Sharif’s disqualification was undisputed. Further, the verdict does not point to any legal loophole. The accountability court, it continued, can scrutinise the available evidence in the case at length.
Refuge in evasive, equivocal and page non-committal reply does not help always. If fortune has throned, crowned and sceptered him to rule the country, his conduct should be above board and impeccable.”
Whatever he does or says must be res ipsa loquitur (thing speaks for itself).
Resignation rather than prevarication in ambiguous terms is more honourable exit if and when anything secretly carried under the sanctimonious gown of leadership drops and gets sighted.
Since the Prime Minister of the country is thought to be the ethos personified of the nation he represents at national and international level, denying an asset established or defending a trust deed written in 2006 in a font becoming commercial in 2007 is below his dignity and decorum of the office he holds.-Agencies
