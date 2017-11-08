In a recent letter to the prime minister the Army chief has very rightly conveyed his concern that 2017 is drawing close and hitherto during the current year the government hasn’t sent a single case against terrorists for trial in the military courts.It is understood that after the receipt of the said letter the Interior ministry has suddenly jogged into action and is sending a couple of such cases for trial by the military courts.Who is responsible for this serious lapse? Experience of hindsight reveals that in 2014,2015 and 2016 there was an appreciable drop in the acts of terrorism in the country because there were hangings galore of the terrorists after their trial and conviction by the military courts.The Interior ministry owes an explanation to the common man as to why no case was sent during the past ten months to the military courts for trial.It would be better if a public statement is made by the interior minister on the floor of the House in this connection.
It is about time that hoarders of edible goods, black marketers, smugglers as well as those spreading sectarianism should also be hanged on conviction by the military courts for which necessary legislation needs to be first made immediately.
The inexplicable delay in trial
