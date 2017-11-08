Musharraf may lead if MQM-P, PSP join us: APML’s Mohammad Amjad
KARACHI, November 8: : All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) leader Mohammad Amjad Wednesday said if the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) become part of their alliance, then Pervez Musharraf may assume the role of [their] leader.
Speaking at a press conference here, Amjad recounted that Musharraf had advised [them] to work together and change the name of the MQM, and serve everyone including ‘Mohajirs.’
“Musharraf conveyed this message before and it is still there today,” he said, adding that doing so will help the MQM get into the national fold.
The APML leader said Musharraf was offered to lead the MQM in the past, but he declined to assume leadership of the MQM and PSP.
“They (MQM and PSP) should change their respective names and form a new party,” Amjad suggested. “Everyone knows what compelled the two parties to unify today.”
“If they become part of our alliance, then Musharraf may assume role of [their] leader,” he said.-Agencies
