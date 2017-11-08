Nawaz shouldn’t have submitted false affidavit in SC: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD, November 8: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has on Wednesday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should not have submitted false affidavit in the Supreme Court.
Reacting to the Supreme Court’s judgment on the review petitions against Panama Leaks verdict, he would not say that Nawaz Sharif has fooled the people the country, the former PM should not have submitted false affidavit in the apex court.
The opposition leader said that the top court has given its decision after a detailed examination of the case.
Earlier, the Supreme Court in the detailed judgment on the review petitions against Panama Leaks verdict, has observed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had deliberately concealed his assets.
According to the judgment, Nawaz Sharif had also told a lie in the affidavit submitted along with his nomination papers. He continued to get his salary from FZE Company for six and a half years. Moreover, the facts about disqualification of Nawaz Sharif were uncontroversial.
The court observed no mistake was pointed out in Panama Leaks verdict, which could be reviewed.
Nawaz Sharif deliberately submitted a fake affidavit with the nomination papers, which cannot be ignored. It is legal responsibility of the candidate to disclose all assets in the nomination papers. – Agencies

