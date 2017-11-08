Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to safeguard maritime frontiers: PM

ISLAMABAD, November 8: Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reposed complete trust and confidence in the professional capabilities of Pakistan Navy with regard to defence of the country’s maritime frontiers.
The Prime Minister made these comments during his visit to the Naval Headquarters on Wednesday. The Prime Minister said that he fully realizes the importance of maritime sector, its great economic potential and the fact that Pakistan’s progress is dependent on the development of Maritime Sector. He further said that it is most reassuring to learn that our navy is fully prepared and geared up to safeguard our maritime interests, defend our sea frontiers and provide security to Gwadar Port and CPEC. The Government will provide full support and is committed to realize the development plans of Pakistan Navy to ensure that it remains a balanced and effective force capable of meeting the future challenges. Earlier, detailed briefings were given to the visiting dignitaries on “Maritime Security Challenges to Pakistan and Development of Maritime Sector” and “Requirement of Additional Shipyards”. – DNA

