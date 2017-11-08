Anger & grudges of judges have come out in their words: Nawaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD, November 8: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif came down hard at the country’s judiciary on Wednesday, saying, “The anger and grudges of judges have come out in their words”.
He was addressing the media after leaving the accountability court which indicted him in person today in the three corruption references against him.
Referring to the detailed order of the Supreme Court rejecting Nawaz’s review petitions in the Panama Papers case which was released on Tuesday, Nawaz said, all this will be read as a dark chapter in the country’s history. Nawaz also said that he knew today’s (Wednesday) decision of the accountability court would not be in his favour.
The accountability court hearing corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family dismissed the former prime minister’s plea seeking the clubbing of three references into one. After announcing its decision, the court formally framed charges against the former premier in person, as previously his legal representative had appeared on his behalf for the indictment on October 19 and 20.-Agencies
