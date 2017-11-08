‘One manifesto, one symbol, one party’: MQM-P, PSP announce plans for 2018 polls
KARACHI, November 8: The leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Wednesday announced an eventual merger between the two political forces and said that they will contest the 2018 general elections under “one name, one manifesto, one symbol and one party platform”.
“The modalities of this alliance will be decided in the days to come,” said MQM chief Dr Farooq Sattar while addressing the much-awaited joint press conference at Karachi Press Club flanked by PSP chairman Mustafa Kamal.
“Today is a momentous occasion,” MQM chief Farooq Sattar said as he began speaking.
The MQM chief said, “It is our job – the leaders of both parties – to convey to our workers that we are doing this because we want a better future for the city. We want our due share in the development of this city. We want to be counted. We want jobs for our youth.”
“Pakistan, the province of Sindh and Karachi have been besieged in many crises. In particular, the parties active in Karachi and Sindh have felt that we not only have to address problems concerning Karachi and Sindh, but also those that concern the wider country,” Sattar said.
“We should ensure that Karachi never faces the kind of political violence it witnessed in the past.
“We seek a good working relationship and a political alliance with each other, and this is what we wanted to talk to you all about.
“PSP and MQM had been deliberating these points in the recent past. We need good statesmanship at this juncture. To this end, we need a positive and combined effort,” Sattar said.
The MQM chief urged that a united Karachi was necessary for Pakistan.
We will present the narrative of our aims and purposes after meeting each other and deciding on key points, he said.
“Farooq Sattar Bhai, all the people who are here with him – I greet and welcome you all here,” began PSP chief Mustafa Kamal.
“I appreciate that Farooq Bhai took such a major step. That he set his ego aside. We took these decisions not because of how much we would individually gain or lose, but how much our people would gain or lose,” maintained Mustafa Kamal.-Agencies
