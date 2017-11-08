Nawaz should be ashamed for attacking SC judges: Imran
Says Ex-PM told a lie everywhere
ISLAMABAD, November 8: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should be ashamed of himself for openly attacking judges of the Supreme Court.
The PTI chairman was reacting to Nawaz’s comments from earlier in the day when he claimed the judges were full of anger and grudge against him.
Imran stated that Nawaz is speaking against the judiciary as it has exposed his ill-gotten and corruption.
“Nawaz attacking & seeking to destroy state institutions simply to try & save his billions in loot plundered from nation,” wrote Imran on Twitter.
Earlier, referring to Tuesday’s detailed order of the Supreme Court rejecting his review petitions in the Panama Papers case, Nawaz said “all this will be read as a dark chapter in the country’s history”.
Later PTI chairman Imran Khan has said in Chitral that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had told a lie everywhere because he only loved his money.
Addressing a public meeting on Wednesday in Chitral , he said that the court repeatedly asked from where the money was received to purchase the London flats. He said that he had seen big dacoits and mafias in the assembly, while the poor are sent to jails. The PTI chairman said that the rulers’ thought makes politics worship, otherwise they continue to ask ‘Mujhe Kayun Nikala’. – Agencies
