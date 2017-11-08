Nawaz Sharif indicted, plea to club references dismissed
ISLAMABAD, November 8: The accountability court hearing corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family dismissed on Wednesday Nawaz’s plea seeking the clubbing of three references into one.
Judge Mohammad Bashir announced his decision in a short verbal order.
On Tuesday, the judge had reserved the decision on the plea, which had earlier been rejected by the judge but was re-heard on the order of the Islamabad High Court.
Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Panama Papers case. Nawaz and his two sons, Hussain and Hasan, are nominated in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and her husband are only accused in one.
The former premier, who spent Tuesday night in the hill-town resort of Murree, arrived back at the Punjab House and reached the court Wednesday morning with Maryam and son-in-law, MNA Capt (retd) Safdar.
After announcing its decision, the court formally framed charges against Nawaz in person, as previously his legal representative had appeared on his behalf for the indictment on October 19 and 20.
Rejecting the charges in the three references and pleading not guilty, as his representative had done earlier, Nawaz said in court that he was denied the right to a fair trial and his basic rights were not protected.
He also said that the cases are based on a malafide intent and are politically motivated.
When asked by the judge if he had received copies of the indictment, the former premier nodded in the affirmative. He also signed copies of the indictment.
The former premier also said that as the Supreme Court had given the trial court six months to wrap up proceedings in the four references (including one against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar), each case would be given only a month and a half by the court.
However, the judge remarked that the three references against Nawaz would be heard concurrently so the trial is wrapped up in time.
The hearing was then adjourned until November 15. -Agencies
