Devine, Bates-inspired New Zealand beat Pakistan

Pakistan women’s cricket team suffered a 39-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand women’s cricket team in the second of the four-match series in Sharjah on Thursday.
New Zealand, who won the first T20I by 15 runs, elected to bat first against Pakistan and were helped by openers Sophie Devine (70 off 44) and captain Suzie Bates (52 off 43) as they reached 116 without any loss.
Devine was then caught by Aiman Anwer off Sadia Yousuf. Bates followed her back to the pavilion as Javeria Khan dismissed her caught and bowl.
Katie Perkins was next to fall on four runs off five balls in the 17th over, after which New Zealand saw an uncharacteristic fall of five wickets in a span of just six balls.
Amy Satterthwaite’s wicket was followed by the run outs of Katey Martin, Maddy Green and Sam Curtis in the 18th over. In the penultimate over, on the very first ball, Sadia Yousuf removed Thamsyn Newton for a duck.
However, Anna Paterson and Leigh Kasperek helped their team go from 139-8 to 150-8 in the remaining overs.
In their reply, Pakistan started slowly courtesy openers Nahida Khan (22 off 26) and Sidra Ameen (18 off 19 balls). They kept losing wickets at regular intervals which never allowed any batswoman to settle and lead the team past the finish line.
Aliya Riaz was the highest scorer for Pakistan with 23 off 22 balls as the team ended their 20 overs on 111-7.
Satterthwaite dismissed two Pakistan batswoman for New Zealand.
Both teams will now face each other in the third T20I on Sunday, before they play each other in the fourth and final T20I on Tuesday. – Agencies
