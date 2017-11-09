Close ties with Beijing and Moscow essential

Sir Winston Churchill once said if you are not a socialist when you are 20, you have no heart. If you are not a conservative when you are 40, you have no head.
The ideological war between socialism and capitalism hasn’t died down with the passage of time. It might have changed its form but it is very much there. China has taken over the place of bastion of communism or socialism which once Soviet Union so proudly held before its dismemberment. Ironic as it may look, but the fact of the matter is that the apologists of these two diverse economic systems have also borrowed much from each other also.
Washington had undoubtedly played a key role in dismembering Soviet union. The tremendous progress made by China in the economic, scientific and military fields is a sore in the eyes of the US which has been now trying to cut Beijing down to size and for this purpose many tools are being used by it, including the propping up of India as a front line state. The Chinese leadership has been very cool during the past 50 years or so and it has showed astonishing sang – froid in the face of provocative activities of Washington.
China has today attained a very influential position in the comity of nations. Pakistan must further cement its ties with Beijing and also mend its fences with its another big neighboring country Russia also.

