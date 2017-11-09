DIG Hamid Shakeel among 3 martyred in Quetta suicide attack

Image result for DIG Hamid Shakeel among 3 martyred in Quetta suicide attack

QUETTA, November 9: A senior police officer was among three officials martyred in a suicide attack on Quetta’s airport road Thursday morning. Around eight others, including police officials, were said to be injured in the attack on the vehicle of the senior police officer.
SSP Operations Naseebullah said DIG Hamid Shakeel, who was heading the motor transport and telecommunications department, and two other police officials were martyred when the DIG’s convoy was targetted in a bomb attack.
The injured have been moved to the Combined Military Hospital and Civil Hospital for treatment.
Two police officials are said to be in critical condition.
Sources said DIG Shakeel’s vehicle was targetted as soon as the officer left this residence in the Chaman Housing Scheme, situated close to other government officials’ residences.
Security officials and rescue teams reached the site after the incident.
Security officials, including the Bomb Disposal Squad, cordoned off the area and began investigating the nature of the blast.
Later, the head of the Civil Defence Department said 10-15 kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast. He also confirmed that it was a suicide attack. -Agencies

News In Pictures

Present circumstances call for early elections: Imran Khan
U.S Ambassador, Army Chief discuss bilateral ties and regional security
Criticism won’t affect judiciary’s stature: CJP Mian Saqib Nisar
Engineered politics can never work: Farooq Sattar
RAW, terrorist groups in Afghanistan working against Pakistan: FO
Sepoy martyred, 5 terrorists killed in exchange of fire on Pak-Afghan border: ISPR
DIG Hamid Shakeel among 3 martyred in Quetta suicide attack
Devine, Bates-inspired New Zealand beat Pakistan
LHC judge named in Panama Papers seeks open trial before Supreme Judicial Council
Rouhani warns Saudi Arabia of Iran’s ‘might’
Nawaz Sharif indicted, plea to club references dismissed
Nawaz should be ashamed for attacking SC judges: Imran

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved