DIG Hamid Shakeel among 3 martyred in Quetta suicide attack
QUETTA, November 9: A senior police officer was among three officials martyred in a suicide attack on Quetta’s airport road Thursday morning. Around eight others, including police officials, were said to be injured in the attack on the vehicle of the senior police officer.
SSP Operations Naseebullah said DIG Hamid Shakeel, who was heading the motor transport and telecommunications department, and two other police officials were martyred when the DIG’s convoy was targetted in a bomb attack.
The injured have been moved to the Combined Military Hospital and Civil Hospital for treatment.
Two police officials are said to be in critical condition.
Sources said DIG Shakeel’s vehicle was targetted as soon as the officer left this residence in the Chaman Housing Scheme, situated close to other government officials’ residences.
Security officials and rescue teams reached the site after the incident.
Security officials, including the Bomb Disposal Squad, cordoned off the area and began investigating the nature of the blast.
Later, the head of the Civil Defence Department said 10-15 kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast. He also confirmed that it was a suicide attack. -Agencies
