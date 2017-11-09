Sepoy martyred, 5 terrorists killed in exchange of fire on Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

Sepoy Muhammad Ilyas was martyred in an exchange of fire on the Pak-Afghan border on Nov 9. —Photo courtesy ISPR

ISLAMABAD, November 9: A Pakistan Army sepoy was martyred and five terrorists were reportedly killed when they opened fire on newly established army posts at the Pak-Afghan border, the Army’s media wing said on Thursday. Sepoy Muhammad Ilyas was martyred in an
exchange of fire on the Pak-Afghan border on Nov 9. -Photo courtesy ISPR.
“Exploiting absence of any control in Afghan border areas, terrorists fired on newly established Pakistan posts in Rajgal valley in Khyber Agency at multiple places,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.
Five terrorists were reportedly killed and four injured during exchange of fire while Sepoy Muhammad Ilyas was martyred, according to ISPR.
The ISPR in August had announced the conclusion of Khyber-4 operation in the agency which included clearing the areas on the Pakistani side of the border.
Pakistan began fencing the Pak-Afghan border earlier this year to prevent terrorists from crossing into the country from Afghanistan.
The two countries accuse the other of harbouring their militant enemies – both deny the other’s charges.
On Tuesday, during the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua maintained that terror groups are not functioning in Pakistan, but operating from across the Pak-Afghan border.
“In Afghanistan, 45 per cent of the country is not under government control, which is why the Haqqani network and other terror groups do not need a safe haven in Pakistan,” she said, repeating the state’s new refrain on cross-border terrorism.-Agencies

