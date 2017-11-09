RAW, terrorist groups in Afghanistan working against Pakistan: FO
Rejects NATO Secretary General’s remarks
ISLAMABAD, November 9: Pakistan says it will not let anti Pakistan elements active in Afghanistan succeed in their nefarious designs.
This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad today [Thursday].
The Spokesperson said there are multiple actors active in Afghanistan and the nexus between RAW and other terrorist groups in that country is involved in subversive activities against Pakistan .
He said Pakistan has forcefully taken up the martyrdom of its consulate staff member Nayyer Iqbal Rana with Afghanistan and the Afghan side has assured Pakistan of thorough investigation into the shocking incident.
To a question regarding anti Pakistan posters in London and earlier in Geneva, he said the posters were removed and the countries assured us that these acts will not be repeated.
He said Pakistan is fully aware of the sinister hands behind these acts and will not let them succeed.
Regarding NATO secretary general’s statement, Dr Faisal said Pakistan had made unmatched sacrifices, both in blood and treasure in fighting against terrorism.
“We completely reject baseless allegations of bases in Pakistan. Such fallacious assertions are counter-productive and detrimental”, he said.
He said more than 45% of the Afghan territory was ungoverned and uncontrolled. Taliban were operating from those areas affecting not only Afghanistan but also Pakistan.
“It is in this area that NATO should focus to ensure end to violence and terrorism in the region,” he added.-Agencies
