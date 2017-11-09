Engineered politics can never work: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI, November 9: : Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Head Farooq Sattar is addressing a press conference following party’s high-level meeting.
“Engineered politics can never work,” he remarked, adding “politics will take its natural course.” The rule of democracy is simple, the leader who wins the hearts of the people is the one who will eventually rule, he said.
“An important decision will be announced and I will also explain the reasons behind it,” he remarked.
Referring to his joint-press conference with Pak Sarzameen Party Founder Mustafa Kamal, Sattar remarked: “we were disappointed.”
Kamal agreed to unite with me and in front of me he said that MQM belongs to its founder, said Sattar. MQM belonged to its founder till August 22, 2016. “Even then, MQM was the party of muhajirs and the oppressed.”
Sattar also spoke against the tone Kamal used in the press conference. “Your purpose was to highlight the point of the alliance but you went on speaking against MQM.”
“You said that you can’t hold talks with MQM. Then, I want to ask you, who else have you been talking to then?”
He remarked: “You can make PSP, you can make Haqiqi, you can keep any name for the party, but how can you forget your martyrs and their sacrifices?”
Taking a jibe at PSP, he said “those who claim to engage in national politics. I challenge them to win a single seat in Lahore or Larkana. We will dissolve the party if they succeed.”
“My words are very important, as I am the head of Pakistan’s fourth largest party according to the National Assembly, third largest party in the Senate, second biggest party in Sindh and the biggest party for the people of Karachi.”
“I started my political career with All Pakistan Muttahidda Students Organization, which was created on June 11, 1978. I joined APMSO in 1979,” he said.
“We are in politics to save Pakistan,” he said, adding “Muhajirs and their mandate was insulted yesterday.” MQM-P, PSP decide to regroup under ‘one name, one symbol’ He also remarked, “I have never abused my power for personal gains.”
Sattar requested the media organisations to probe into the wealth of all the major political leaders from different parties. “Politicians and heads of all parties should be held accountable regarding their assets and funds. Nation needs to know who is leading them.”-Agencies
