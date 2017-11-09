Criticism won’t affect judiciary’s stature: CJP Mian Saqib Nisar

ISLAMABAD, November 9: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday expressed concerns over ongoing criticism on the Supreme Court in the wake of the Panamagate case judgment.
While hearing the case pertaining to the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen, the CJP questioned if the reproach was a suitable behaviour for those who uphold law and the Constitution.
The chief justice observed that the criticism would not affect their stature nor will it compel the judges to be ‘dishonest’ with their work. “What could be a higher position than the one they are holding now? Why would they be unfair in their work?” he asked.
Justice Nisar was seemingly responding to the comments made by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif where he alleged that the judges of the courts are filled with hatred against him. “The hatred, anger and words of the judges will constitute dark history,” said Nawaz after the Supreme Court dismissed his petition for reviewing the verdict on November 7. The ousted preimer said he was not given the right to a fair trial during his hearing at the accountability court, insisting that all allegations against him were also baseless.
The three-judge bench headed by CJP did not entertain the petitioner’s plea to summon the record of Imran Khan’s 1997 nomination papers.
Akram Sheikh, counsel for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi said that Imran Khan has admitted that he contested 1997 election, therefore it is his responsibility to submit 1997 nomination papers documents. However, the bench observed that it is the responsibility of the petitioner to submit undisputed documents for disqualification of any candidate.
Meanwhile, Justice Umar Ata Bandial noted that the main question is that how Imran’s offshore company euro account surfaced.
Hearing of case is adjourned till November 14. The same bench has already conducted 26 hearings in the case.
The PML-N legal team is claiming that the ECP’s record shows that Khan concealed details of his assets and liabilities in the annual returns he filed in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006. The record shows that Khan did not mention details about the claimed loan taken from his wife Jemima Khan to purchase land in Banigala in the returns submitted for 2003 and 2004. The PML-N lawyers believe that these omissions are enough to disqualify Khan under Article 62. One member also questioned why Khan kept his offshore company alive 12 years after the sale of the London flat.-Agencies
