Present circumstances call for early elections: Imran Khan
PTI Chairman Imran Khan along with senior leadership during his visit to Chitral on Thursday. – DNA
CHITRAL, November 9: Early elections are called when a ruler’s mandate becomes questionable, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan said Thursday.
While speaking to the media in Chitral, where he addressed a rally a day earlier, the PTI chief said that given the present circumstances in the country, there was no way out besides early elections.
He added that only “a fool” would term the step to be against democracy.
Imran quoted the instances from different countries, saying Theresa May of UK and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey called elections in their respective countries as the process strengthens democracy.
He said the sooner elections take place the better it would be.
The PTI chief also criticised the incumbent government, saying the country’s stock market was plunging but the prime minister went on a visit to Britain, as did chief minister of Punjab who went to London to meet his brother to talk about the country’s political scenario.
Moreover, Imran added, the country’s economy was in shambles as its finance minister was in bed though cases have been levelled against him, while a case of taking a salary from Dubai has been surfaced against the foreign minister.
Imran further said that the former chairperson of National Accountability Bureau should be punished for coming on the position on public’s money and helping thieves protect their illegal assets.-Agencies
