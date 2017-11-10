Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has been unnecessarily pouring scorn on the judiciary and the Establishment .There is no need for him to do so.It is going to cause him harm than good.The charge against him is quite simple.He has become filthy .How did he come into big money? He should account for it instead of indulging into vitriol against judges and taunting judiciary for giving controversial judgements in the past.What is done is done.What is bygone is bygone.Behind every big fortune there is a crime and the alleged corruption case against the former PM is no exception.
If some state organs had erred in the past and many wrong things have been done that does not mean that the present set up of judges and Establishment should be taunted for their misdeeds.How can they be held responsible for past illegalities that might have been committed?
The former PM had better fight it out in the courts instead of indulging into political wranglings which are not going to help him in any manner.
Meanwhile, the slanging match is gaining momentum by the day between the former PM and Mr Zardari and prima facie the cleavage between them is widening.Insiders , however,believe that both Zardari and the former PM are two sides of the same coin, therefore , the present tiff between them should not be taken seriously.
