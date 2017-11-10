We want ‘conducive environment’ for talks with Pakistan: India

NEW DELHI, November 10: : Indian government has stated that talks with Pakistan to go ahead, “there has to be a conducive environment and atmosphere free of terror and terrorists”, sources reported.
The remarks made by Indian external affair spokesperson Raveesh Kumar came in response to a question regarding reports from Pakistan on the possibility of resumption of stalled Indo-Pak talks.
“Our stand remains the same. We have always maintained that for the talks to go ahead there should be a conducive environment and atmosphere. And that environment has to be created which is free of terrorism and free of terrorists getting support from Pakistan ,” he asserted.
India and Pakistan had announced resumption of talks under the comprehensive bilateral dialogue format during External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s visit to Islamabad in December 2015. However, the dialogue hit a roadblock after the Pathankot terror strike by a terror outfit in 2016. On a question about SAARC, Kumar said it is ‘one country’ that needs to create conditions where such talks will have meaning and will be successful.-Agencies

