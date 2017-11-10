Over sixty workers of Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (SAW) arrested
FAISALABAD, November 10: Over 60 workers of the Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (SAW) were baton charged and arrested on Friday.
A police party led by SSP Operations Rana Masoom asked the protesters to shift their protest to one road. The protesters, including elders and children, agreed to the order, but the police attacked and arrested them. The SSP said that the protesters were being arrested for security reasons.
The police took the protesters to a police van and shifted them to different police stations. Meanwhile, the Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (SAW) condemned the arrest of workers and announced countrywide protest.-Agencies
