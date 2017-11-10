Musharraf announces ‘grand alliance’ of 23 political parties

ISLAMABAD, November 10: Former president Pervez Musharraf has announced a “grand alliance” of 23 political parties that will operate under the umbrella of the Pakistan Awami Itehad (PAI), sources reported on Friday.
The alliance will be headed by Musharraf, while Iqbal Dar has been appointed Secretary General. The central office of the alliance will be in Islamabad.
Addressing a press conference in this regard, Musharraf denied persistent rumours that he had wished to lead the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), claiming that it was ridiculous to think that he would want to be head of a “minor, ethnic party”.
“MQM-Pakistan is merely half of what the [original] party used to be,” he said. “I am concerned about [the internal problems] of the party; however, I have no interest in replacing Farooq Sattar or Mustafa Kamal even if their parties are united,” he insisted.
Criticising MQM, he said that the party and the muhajir community have lost respect. The muhajir community would do better to abandon ethnic politics and join PAI, he said.
He added that the alliance between MQM and the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) could not last due to a lack of leadership. However, he said, that it would still be better for both MQM and the PSP to form an alliance.
He expressed hope that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi would join his grand alliance as well.
The former president also advised Pakistan Tehhreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to “join hands with a group that would take Pakistan forward” while accusing him of only thinking about his own party (PTI).
APML Secretary General Dr Amjad announced an upcoming convention in Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Lahore and a “huge” rally that would take place in Karachi in December.
Musharraf thanked the alliance for appointing him chairman and announced that he would return to Pakistan soon, adding that he did not want any security when he does since the country’s situation is better now. – Agencies

