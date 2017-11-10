ISLAMABAD, November 10: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza on Friday said that the upcoming general elections in 2018 will be held on time.
He was talking to media after attending the launching ceremony of vote registration facility here at National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) Mega Centre. Addressing the ceremony earlier, the Chief Election Commissioner said that this joint venture of ECP and NADRA will be helpful to facilitate the citizens to having their place of vote registration on their own choice.
He said that this service will be provided to the citizens on issuance of new CNIC by getting their option of registration of vote as per permanent or temporary address.
He said the ECP wants to prepare electoral rolls in transparent way to prevent from objections of any political party.
The election commission will make electoral rolls for election process accurate and error proof with help of NADRA, he said.
Moreover, he appealed the citizens to cooperate with the NADRA staff for registration of their vote in accurate electoral rolls of their own choice.
On the occasion, chairman NADRA Usman Mobin termed this facility as major achievement and outcome of ECP and NADRA cooperation to facilitate the people. He added that there were still key challenges like non-registration of voters.
The ECP had asked NADRA to introduce a system of registration of vote on issuance of national identity card by obtaining the choice of the CNIC applicant, he further said, adding, this service, the applicant of CNIC will be asked for registration of their vote as per temporary or permanent address.
NADRA will tag their address on GPS map to have knowledge of their location, he stated.-Agencies
General elections 2018 to be held on time: CEC
ISLAMABAD, November 10: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza on Friday said that the upcoming general elections in 2018 will be held on time.
He was talking to media after attending the launching ceremony of vote registration facility here at National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) Mega Centre. Addressing the ceremony earlier, the Chief Election Commissioner said that this joint venture of ECP and NADRA will be helpful to facilitate the citizens to having their place of vote registration on their own choice.
He said that this service will be provided to the citizens on issuance of new CNIC by getting their option of registration of vote as per permanent or temporary address.
He said the ECP wants to prepare electoral rolls in transparent way to prevent from objections of any political party.
The election commission will make electoral rolls for election process accurate and error proof with help of NADRA, he said.
Moreover, he appealed the citizens to cooperate with the NADRA staff for registration of their vote in accurate electoral rolls of their own choice.
On the occasion, chairman NADRA Usman Mobin termed this facility as major achievement and outcome of ECP and NADRA cooperation to facilitate the people. He added that there were still key challenges like non-registration of voters.
The ECP had asked NADRA to introduce a system of registration of vote on issuance of national identity card by obtaining the choice of the CNIC applicant, he further said, adding, this service, the applicant of CNIC will be asked for registration of their vote as per temporary or permanent address.
NADRA will tag their address on GPS map to have knowledge of their location, he stated.-Agencies