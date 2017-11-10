SC constitutes 3-member bench to hear Hudaibiya Paper Mills case
ISLAMABAD , November 10: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has been constituted to hear petition against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict quashing the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against Sharif family.
The bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel and Justice Dost Mohammad Khan will hear the case on November 13 (Monday).
Notices in this regard have been issued to the NAB prosecutor general.
Earlier, in September, the apex court had accepted National Accountability Court (NAB)’s appeal regarding Hudaibiya Paper Mills case for hearing.
The country’s anti-graft watchdog had submitted an appeal in the apex court to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case in light of the fresh evidence disclosed in the JIT report.
The NAB urged the Supreme Court to reject Lahore High Court’s decision from March 2014 so as to facilitate further investigation of the scandal.-Agencies
SC constitutes 3-member bench to hear Hudaibiya Paper Mills case
ISLAMABAD , November 10: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has been constituted to hear petition against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict quashing the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against Sharif family.
The bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel and Justice Dost Mohammad Khan will hear the case on November 13 (Monday).
Notices in this regard have been issued to the NAB prosecutor general.
Earlier, in September, the apex court had accepted National Accountability Court (NAB)’s appeal regarding Hudaibiya Paper Mills case for hearing.
The country’s anti-graft watchdog had submitted an appeal in the apex court to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case in light of the fresh evidence disclosed in the JIT report.
The NAB urged the Supreme Court to reject Lahore High Court’s decision from March 2014 so as to facilitate further investigation of the scandal.-Agencies