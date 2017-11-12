Operation against encroachments to continue: Mayor Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, November 12: Our commitment to end encroachments from Islamabad is unswerving. Our operations against encroachments will continue till final encroachment is removed from city.
Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority Sheikh Ansar Aziz expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review annual performance of Enforcement Directorate.
Director Enforcement briefed the Mayor about actions of Enforcement Directorate during last one year. Director Enforcement told the meeting that during last one year Enforcement Directorate 2482 anti-Encroachment operations in the city and confiscated 32,298 different kind of articles from encroaches. The confiscated material was subsequently made scrap.
The Director Enforcement further told the meeting that 116 vehicles involved in selling edible items were also confiscated. Anti-encroachment operations during last one year resulted in demolition of 3022 different kind of structures also.
During last one year, Enforcement Directorate received 2021100 rupees as fine from violators and deposited the same in CDA exchequer. Centarus Mall, Karachi Company, G-9 Markaz and G-11 Markaz were the major operation areas during last one year. New uniform has also been provided to Enforcement Staff.-PR
