Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’ greatest political service to this nation was that he gave political consciousness to the masses and took the politics away from the drawing rooms of the elite to the hujras and chowks of villages and cities. Imran Khan has exposed the mega corruption in the high places by carrying out a long systematic untiring political campaign against the filthy rich of the country who have been using the citadel of power for increasing their wealth. Bhutto disappointed the nation when after coming to power he didn’t translate into reality his promises with the nation. He did carry out some reforms but they were half hearted amounting only to eye wash and window dressing and, therefore , they could not yield real benefits to the common man.
Almost all the present main political parties and their allied regional political parties have been in power in the centre or in the provinces but their performance left much to be desired. The common man, therefore,does not pin much hope on them in future. The consensus opinion seems to be that this time round only that political party needs to be tried in the centre which hasn’t tasted power as yet in the strict sense of the word. The common man stands disillusioned from the old horses who have been feeding them with only empty slogans.
New leadership needed at the centre
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’ greatest political service to this nation was that he gave political consciousness to the masses and took the politics away from the drawing rooms of the elite to the hujras and chowks of villages and cities. Imran Khan has exposed the mega corruption in the high places by carrying out a long systematic untiring political campaign against the filthy rich of the country who have been using the citadel of power for increasing their wealth. Bhutto disappointed the nation when after coming to power he didn’t translate into reality his promises with the nation. He did carry out some reforms but they were half hearted amounting only to eye wash and window dressing and, therefore , they could not yield real benefits to the common man.
Almost all the present main political parties and their allied regional political parties have been in power in the centre or in the provinces but their performance left much to be desired. The common man, therefore,does not pin much hope on them in future. The consensus opinion seems to be that this time round only that political party needs to be tried in the centre which hasn’t tasted power as yet in the strict sense of the word. The common man stands disillusioned from the old horses who have been feeding them with only empty slogans.