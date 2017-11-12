We need to dream big to do something bigger: Imran
MIANWALI, NOV 12: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, in a group photo with the graduating students at Convocation ceremony in Namal College, on Sunday.=DNA PHOTO
MIANWALI, November 12: PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has on Sunday said that we need to dream first in order to do something big, adding that Pakistan was also the result of a dream.
Addressing the convocation of Namal College, Mianwali on Sunday, he said that the people of Pakistan would have been the slaves
of country’s big families, if there wasn’t his party. “We become blind by blindly following in the footsteps,” he said.
The PTI chairman said that the West has not progressed due to its culture but due to its principles, adding that the Muslims had also progressed by following those principles.
Khan went on to say that the funds for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) stopped after he lost elections in 1997 and the board members advised him to quit politics.
The PTI wouldn’t have been established if I had quit politics, he added.-Agencies
