We need to dream big to do something bigger: Imran

MIANWALI, NOV 12: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, in a group photo with the graduating students at Convocation ceremony in Namal College, on Sunday.=DNA PHOTO

MIANWALI, November 12: PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has on Sunday said that we need to dream first in order to do something big, adding that Pakistan was also the result of a dream.
Addressing the convocation of Namal College, Mianwali on Sunday, he said that the people of Pakistan would have been the slaves
of country’s big families, if there wasn’t his party. “We become blind by blindly following in the footsteps,” he said.
The PTI chairman said that the West has not progressed due to its culture but due to its principles, adding that the Muslims had also progressed by following those principles.
Khan went on to say that the funds for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) stopped after he lost elections in 1997 and the board members advised him to quit politics.
The PTI wouldn’t have been established if I had quit politics, he added.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Hudaibiya Paper Mills case: Sharif family to face another test today
Religious parties’ rally brings Islamabad to a standstill
Dr Asim meets Farooq Sattar, ‘conveys Zardari’s special message’
Have no sympathy for MQM-P but Mohajir people: Musharraf
Khawaja Asif’s Iqama case hearing starts today
NAB references: PML-N finalises strategy in case of hostile judgments
We need to dream big to do something bigger: Imran
Operation against encroachments to continue: Mayor Islamabad
PSL franchises pick players for next season
Trump distances himself from remarks on Putin over election meddling
SC constitutes 3-member bench to hear Hudaibiya Paper Mills case
Institutions protected corrupt mafia: Imran Khan

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved