NAB references: PML-N finalises strategy in case of hostile judgments
KARACHI, November 12: : After weighing of different options available to the leadership of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the party has finalised its political and legal strategy in case of hostile court judgments in ongoing corruption references including possible reopening of the dormant Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.
The party leadership has decided to respect the judgment and file appeals against punishments or disqualifications, party sources said “Nawaz, Shehbaz or any other family member nominated in the NAB references will not go in exile in any case,” the sources said, adding a senior party leader will be named its president for a short-term.
The PML-N will fully take part in the next general elections and if it wins the next premier will be nominated after due consultations. A working committee will be set up in the party and an acting president will be appointed temporarily with Raja Zafarul Haq, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan being the potential candidates.
Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif has held consultations with party leaders about the prevailing political situation in the country, legal aspects against members of the Sharif family and the elections strategy.
The PML-N will also consult all parliamentary parties on the present political situation in the country as senior party leaders have been advised to keep in touch with important parliamentary leaders. The party has further decided to make utmost efforts to get the relevant legislation done in consultation with other parties for timely elections.-Agencies
