Have no sympathy for MQM-P but Mohajir people: Musharraf

DUBAI, November 12: Former army chief and leader of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Pervez Musharraf has denied the idea of leading Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) by saying that he has no sympathy for the party but for Mohajir people.
In a statement issued this Sunday, Musharraf said that he thinks of leading MQMP a ridiculous idea and that he could never do it. He said that the alliance between MQMP and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) was unnatural however, in the interest of Mohajir community. While talking about his recently announced 23-party alliance, Musharraf said that support of forward blocs of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab is likely. Last Friday, the former army chief and president addressed a session of APML and said that all political parties representing the Mohajir community should be united. “I invite MQM-P and PSP in the new political alliance that we are making,” he stated. The APML chief opined that MQM is an infamous name now and brings bad reputation to Mohajirs. He suggested that the Mohajir community should leave everything and first be Pakistanis.-Agencies

