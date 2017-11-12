Dr Asim meets Farooq Sattar, ‘conveys Zardari’s special message’
KARACHI, November 12: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Dr Asim Hussain met Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Dr Farooq Sattar on Sunday.
Dr Asim, the PPP Karachi Division chief and former federal minister, met Sattar at the latter’s residence. Sources said the PPP leader conveyed a special message to Sattar from his party chief Asif Ali Zardari, Express News reported.
Dr Asim and the MQM-P chief discussed ways to improve ties between their parties and the overall political situation.
The PPP leader said it was necessary to promote the politics of reconciliation and create an atmosphere of mutual understanding.
“It’s important that we work together for the welfare of Sindh’s people,” Dr Asim added.
Dr Sattar said “artificial” politicians were being provided space by forcing genuine ones to switch loyalties.
“These tactics of intimidation and coercion must come to an end now,” he added.
“The process of accountability must be made transparent so that everybody is treated fairly.”
The meeting between Dr Asim and Dr Sattar chief comes a day after Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal disclosed the alleged broker of his party’s alliance with the MQM-P that could only last two days.
He claimed that the establishment had helped with the alliance and it was done on the wishes of Dr Sattar.-Agencies
