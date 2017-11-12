Hudaibiya Paper Mills case: Sharif family to face another test today
ISLAMABAD, November 12: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) will today resume hearing of Hudabiya Papers Mills Case.
The three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprises of Justice Dost Muhammad and Justice Mazhar Alam Mian will hear the case.
The Chief Justice of Pakistan had constituted the bench to hear petition against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict quashing the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.
The court had issued notices to the NAB prosecutor general in this regard.
Earlier, in September, the apex court had accepted National Accountability Court (NAB)’s appeal regarding Hudaibiya Paper Mills case for hearing.
The country’s anti-graft watchdog had submitted an appeal in the apex court to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case in light of the fresh evidence disclosed in the JIT report.
The NAB urged the Supreme Court to reject Lahore High Court’s decision from March 2014 so as to facilitate further investigation of the scandal.-Agencies
Hudaibiya Paper Mills case: Sharif family to face another test today
ISLAMABAD, November 12: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) will today resume hearing of Hudabiya Papers Mills Case.
The three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprises of Justice Dost Muhammad and Justice Mazhar Alam Mian will hear the case.
The Chief Justice of Pakistan had constituted the bench to hear petition against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict quashing the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.
The court had issued notices to the NAB prosecutor general in this regard.
Earlier, in September, the apex court had accepted National Accountability Court (NAB)’s appeal regarding Hudaibiya Paper Mills case for hearing.
The country’s anti-graft watchdog had submitted an appeal in the apex court to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case in light of the fresh evidence disclosed in the JIT report.
The NAB urged the Supreme Court to reject Lahore High Court’s decision from March 2014 so as to facilitate further investigation of the scandal.-Agencies