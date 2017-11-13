Opposition parties to bring no-confidence motion against Shehla Raza

KARACH, November 13: Opposition party members of Sindh Assembly have decided to bring no-confidence movement against Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza.
The movement is to be brought in the wake of ‘uncooperative attitude and unpleasant behavior’ on Shehla Raza’s part with regard to the opposition members in assembly.
In Monday’s assembly meeting, Shehla Raza demeaned Sabir Qaimakani, Nusrat Seher Abbasi and Seema Zia. Exchange of sarcastic remarks between Shehla Raza and Nusrat Abbasi further escalated the situation on Monday’s assembly.
The matter of bringing no-confidence movement was called into consideration after Deputy Speaker shut down the mics of opposition assembly members and did not let the speak.
Leaders of the opposition parties hold that the Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza is biased towards the ruling party and told that they will submit their no-confidence movement application against the Deputy Speaker on Tuesday. -DNA

