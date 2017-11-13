The tragedy with the Americans is that they unnecessarily create problems for themselves in the smaller countries and when they are bogged down in them they don’t know how to get out. Fifty years back they got themselves involved in the quagmire of North Vietnam out of which they have to beat a retreat but not before losing face and suffering a lot of humiliation. No doubt Moscow and Beijing both stood foursquare behind the North ietnamese but let us admit the Vietnamese put up a heroic struggle by fighting valiantly against a super power forcing it to vacate their country. The Americans still lick the wounds of that defeat.
A couple of years ago they got enmeshed in Iraq where after realising futility of their adventure they withdrew from the area after raising national army of Iraq which,however,could not keep Iraq peaceful after the withdrawal of American forces from the area. The same goes for Afghanistan where neither the Americans forces nor the newly raised Afghan national army could tame the Taliban . The Americans are fighting a losing battle in Afghanistan and don’t know how to extricate themselves from the area without losing face.
Americans are losing battle in Afghanistan
