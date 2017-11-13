IHC gives Khawaja Asif 10-days to submit reply in disqualification case
ISLAMABAD, November 13: Islamabad High Court (IHC) gave Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif 10 days for submitting reply on a petition filed by a PTI leader Usman Dar seeking disqualification of him as MNA for possessing Iqama (work permit).
A larger bench of the IHC headed by Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition of the minister. Earlier the minister through his counsel has submitted a 7-page reply in court; however the counsel retracted the reply. Though the retracted reply, the minister had challenged the constitution of the larger bench to hear the case. The counsel while retracting the reply sought time for submitting formal reply on the petition. The court while granting 10-day time to the counsel for submitting reply issued notices to the counsel of Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Muhammad Harris, Election Commission of Pakistan and Secretary National Assembly. Earlier on Monday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif in a reply submitted in court, Asif maintained that the court issued observation for the formation of larger bench on September 18 whereas a notice was issued to him on September 26 seeking reply over the petition. The reply stated that the petitioner concealed all facts from the court and has utilized all the forums for his disqualification. Asif stated that he has been denied the right to appeal by the formation of larger bench. The petition has been moved in the high court by Usman Dar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking his disqualification for alleged attempt to not disclose his iqama (foreign residential permit). Asif faces disqualification from Parliament over possessing an Iqama – a permit to work in the UAE.-Sabah
