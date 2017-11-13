Pakistan expresses remorse over losses in Iran and Iraq’s earthquakes

Image result for Pakistan expresses remorse over losses in Iran and Iraq's earthquakes

ISLAMABAD, November 13: Pakistan extends deepest condolences and sympathies on the grievous loss of precious human lives and injuries caused to hundreds of others by the devastating earthquake that jolted the bordering regions between Iran and Iraq.
According to a press release of Foreign Office issued on Monday, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has conveyed that
our thoughts and prayers are with the Iranian and Iraqi brothers who lost their lives in this tragic calamity and we pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.
At this hour of their anguish and pain, the people and Government of Pakistan firmly stand by our Iranian and Iraqi brethren. -DNA

News In Pictures

Army Captain and Sepoy martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan
LHC orders to auction Ittefaq Textile Mills on December 15
Pakistan expresses remorse over losses in Iran and Iraq’s earthquakes
CCI meeting agrees to legislate for fresh delimitation of constituencies
SC to form new bench for Hudaibiya case after Justice Khosa’s recusal
IHC gives Khawaja Asif 10-days to submit reply in disqualification case
Traffic chaos as protesters block main Islamabad highway for sixth day
Peshwar Zalmi confident of retaining PSL crown next year
Opposition parties to bring no-confidence motion against Shehla Raza
At least 328 killed, over 2,500 injured as strong earthquake hits Iran, Iraq
Hudaibiya Paper Mills case: Sharif family to face another test today
Religious parties’ rally brings Islamabad to a standstill

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved