Pakistan expresses remorse over losses in Iran and Iraq’s earthquakes
ISLAMABAD, November 13: Pakistan extends deepest condolences and sympathies on the grievous loss of precious human lives and injuries caused to hundreds of others by the devastating earthquake that jolted the bordering regions between Iran and Iraq.
According to a press release of Foreign Office issued on Monday, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has conveyed that
our thoughts and prayers are with the Iranian and Iraqi brothers who lost their lives in this tragic calamity and we pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.
At this hour of their anguish and pain, the people and Government of Pakistan firmly stand by our Iranian and Iraqi brethren. -DNA
Pakistan expresses remorse over losses in Iran and Iraq’s earthquakes
ISLAMABAD, November 13: Pakistan extends deepest condolences and sympathies on the grievous loss of precious human lives and injuries caused to hundreds of others by the devastating earthquake that jolted the bordering regions between Iran and Iraq.
According to a press release of Foreign Office issued on Monday, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has conveyed that
our thoughts and prayers are with the Iranian and Iraqi brothers who lost their lives in this tragic calamity and we pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.
At this hour of their anguish and pain, the people and Government of Pakistan firmly stand by our Iranian and Iraqi brethren. -DNA