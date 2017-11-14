LAHORE, November 14: Special Secretary Home Dr Shoaib presented the Model Town inquiry report to the Lahore High Court on Tuesday.
The two-member bench of the LHC heard the appeal against the single bench verdict regarding making the report public. The court will decide on whether to keep it in camera or make it public.
Hearing the case, the court remarked why the report is not being presented despite the court orders. The counsels stated that Khawaja Haris, counsel for the Punjab government, had to present the report and he could not come to court.
The secretary reached the court with the report after the hearing was adjourned until November 16.
The responsible people have been identified in the report. The counsel for the affectees stated that it was mandatory to make the report public.-Agencies
Model Town inquiry report presented to LHC
