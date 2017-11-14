Elections will be held on time, Assemblies to complete tenure: PM Abbasi
QUETTA, November 14: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday quashed ongoing rumours regarding the possibility of early elections in the country.
“The government will complete its duration in June 2018 and elections will be held two months later,” Abbasi said while addressing a press conference in Quetta.
“This is how democracy works,” he said, “Government runs as per the Constitution and the law should always be above everything else.” The premier was in Quetta to announce a 10-year development package
for Balochistan. “A ten-year package for Balochistan will be made, which will include natural gas, electricity, and water schemes,” he said, as he announced the installation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in each district of the province. The premier had chaired a high-level meeting earlier today in Quetta and said that the centre is ready to assist the province in any way it requires in the fight against terrorism. During the meeting, Zehri said the law and order situation has improved in the province, adding that the back of the terrorists has been broken. The meeting also discussed in detail the security measures for Shia pilgrims. The prime minister had to once again reiterate that the government would complete its tenure after calls for early elections have increased in recent days. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reiterated his demand for early elections. While speaking to the media in Chitral, where he addressed a rally a day earlier, the PTI chief said that given the present circumstances in the country, there was no way out besides early elections. He added that only “a fool” would term the step to be against democracy.-Agencies
