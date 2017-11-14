ISLAMABAD, November 14: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday appeared before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad after a gap of three years in SSP Asmatullah Junejo torture case.
The special court also ordered Imran Khan to cooperate with the investigation and get his statement recorded before police.
The Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) court granted Imran Khan bail in all four cases including the assault at the PTV and the Parliament, and
ended his Proclaimed Offender status.
All the cases were lodged against Imran Khan registered after the PTI’s 2014 rally that paralyzed the capital city.
In 2014, Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Tahirul Qadri launched a protest in Islamabad against the alleged rigging in the 2013 elections and the Model Town tragedy.
The protest demonstration continued for a record 104 days that year.
During the protest days, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asmatullah Junejo was beaten up by protesters on Constitution Avenue on Sept 1, 2014.
Later, the case was registered against Imran Khan, Dr. Qadri and others for torturing SSP Junejo and five other police officers. Meantime, arrest warrants were issued against the two leaders. -Agencies
ATC grants bail to Imran Khan in all four cases
