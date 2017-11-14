Accountability court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, November 14: Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir has issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar in illegal assets reference case filed by NAB against him. The court has directed NAB to present Ishaq Dar while arresting him on 21st November in court. The court has also issued show cause notice to the guarantor of Ishaq Dar, Ahmed Ali Qaddusi. The hearing was then adjourned until November 21.
The court had been in session for the proceedings of a corruption reference against Dar, who is accused of amassing assets of an approximate value of Rs831.7 million; disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The court also dismissed once again Dar’s petition for exemption from accountability hearings. The court also issued a notice to Dar’s guarantor for failing to ensure the presence of the minister. Earlier in the morning, the case was postponed till 12:30 PM as the investigation officer could not reach the court on time. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the judge that the officer was coming from Lahore, and was late due to fog. Ahmed Ali Quddusi was also present in the courtroom, and the judge asked him about the arrival of Ishaq Dar. Quddusi told that the minister will fully recover in three to six weeks. Judge Muhammad Bashir commented that have three weeks not passed yet? Three to six weeks were mentioned in the medical report that was submitted on November 6, the judge remarked. It is worth mentioning here that the accountability court had turned down Ishaq Dar’s plea to get exemption from appearance on medical grounds during the previous hearing. – Sabah/NNI
