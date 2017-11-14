Strict criteria of justice is only for Nawaz and his family: Maryam
ISLAMABAD, November 14: Minutes after an anti-terrorism court granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in four under-trial cases, the daughter of the former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif tweeted that the strict criteria of justice is only for Nawaz Sharif and his family.
“No one asks proclaimed offender (Imran Khan) where was he in last two years,” she said in a tweet.
“Yes indeed there is no hurry. The only hurry was for Nawaz Sharif case. Because for judgment against Nawaz Sharif, new rules of justice were laid down”.
In another tweet, she said: IK’s case is far more serious in terms of legal implications than Iqama joke. Nation now waiting to see the decision in his case.”
She also said: “Nawaz Sharif by presenting himself for ruthless accountability knowing it was a farce has forced others to measure up.”-Sabah
