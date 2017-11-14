Nawaz attacking Army & Judiciary to save the ill gotten wealth: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing at the celebration event of BillionTreeTsunami Afforestation campaign at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on Tuesday. – Online

ISLAMABAD, November 14: Chairman PTI, Imran Khan said that a rebellion group has is formed in PML-N, whose members are in contact with us.
While giving an interview to a private television, Imran Khan said that every Army Chief forms his policy. He said if the leadership of the country will be powerful then there will be no need of any interference of the army. The democracy of Pakistan should be thankful of General Bajwa as he is standing with the democracy . Army is performing its duties according to constitution. No democracy in the world
makes their party leader who is a criminal. He said Nawaz Sharif attacking the Army and Judiciary to save the ill gotten wealth. He said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is a crippled Prime Minister. He said his Government is giving cover to the corruption of Nawaz Sharif. -Monitoring Desk

