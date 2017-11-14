Can’t ignore conventional threat on western border: Army Chief
RAWALPINDI, November 14: : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday the Army could not neglect the conventional threat on western border.
“Despite our commitments on western border and internal security duties we cannot remain oblivious of perpetual conventional threat which demands high standards of training and operational readiness,” he said while interacting with Mangla Corps troops at at Mangla.
The COAS witnessed ongoing training and addressed officers and troops. He appreciated state of high morale and standard of training.
Talking about challenges being faced by Pakistan, Qamar Bajwa quoting founder of the nation Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
said that no power on earth can undo Pakistan and for this purpose nation and its state institutions shall continue to cohesively perform in best interest of the country.
“We have come a long way in responding to the challenges and Insha Allah Pakistan is bound to rise. The only thing needed is to stay steadfast and remain united as a nation,” he said.
Upon arrival at Mangla, the COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi and Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Hidayat Ur Rehman.-Agencies
