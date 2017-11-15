Sindh Apex Committee approves action against street criminals
KARACHI, November 15: Sindh apex committee has on Wednesday approved mass level operation against street criminals. The important meeting was attended by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Corps Commander, Sindh Rangers DG, police IG and other high ranking officials, sources reported.
The meeting approved of a big operation against the street criminals along with legislation regarding seminaries and shifting high profile cases to Badin.
Sindh CM said on the occasion that the people of Karachi will be freed from the scourge of street crime. The meeting also decided to formulate a policy on cyber crime.
Briefing the committee, Rangers DG shared the statistics regarding the operation. rangers are deployed at 460 different stations across the city. In 11,124 operations during last three years, rangers were able to nab thousands of murderers of which 2,282 have confessed to their crime, he told.
CPLC report was also submitted before the apex committee today. According to the report, 30,000 Karachiites were robbed of their mobile phones, 23,000 of motorcycles, and 10,000 of their cars during last ten months.-Agencies
